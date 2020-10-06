Luella Huntley

Luella Mae (Johnson) Huntley, age 90, passed away at Stormont Vale Hospital in Topeka on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Belleville, the daughter of Russell and Lillian (Carlson) Johnson.
After completing high school, Luella married in August of 1950 and later divorced. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Iola. Luella worked as the manager for the Sears store in Iola and also worked in the electronics department and as a greeter for Walmart. Luella loved to bowl and was a member of the traveling bowling team. She enjoyed helping people, and became a caregiver for people in their homes.
Luella is survived by: children Debra Jones and husband Jerry, Dana Huntley and wife Vicki; sister Jeanie Lewis of Salina; her beloved cat, Bailey; grandchildren Jerry Watson, Anna Blakesley, and Kyle and Ryan Huntley.
Cremation has been requested with a memorial service taking place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church in Iola. Memorials have been suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.