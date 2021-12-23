Madeline Cooper

Madeline L. Cooper, 77, of Iola passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute.
Madeline was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 18, 1944, the daughter of Roy and Ruby Mae (Cash) Chapman.
On Aug. 29, 1966, Madeline married Raymond E. Cooper. Madeline spent the next 55 years taking care of her family, loving and supporting each one of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, while working alongside and supporting her husband with the Hawley Honey Company. Madeline was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed going on long drives, working in her greenhouse and yard. But most of all, she loved being with her family.
Survivors, including her husband Raymond, include children, Willis Vanderford of Fort Scott, Wayne Vandeford of Redfield, Tammy Hoover of Mound City, Penny Cooper of Iola and Benita Moore of Iola; siblings, Art Chapman of Ottawa, Dee Chapman of Ottawa, Charles Cash and Lonnie Cash of LaHarpe; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Cassie Newman.
Cremation has been requested; no services are planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to the Seventh Day Adventist Church and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
