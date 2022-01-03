Maralyn Nance

Maralyn D. Nance, 81, Iola, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Iola.
She was born March 15, 1940, in Corvallis, Ore., to Roy Dean and Gladice Jean (Perkins) Horner. Maralyn met her husband, Paul Nance, in 1967.
Maralyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Nance; children, Ramona Cranston and husband, Steve, of Newton, Toni Gutierrez of Spring Hill, Phillip Gutierrez of Pensacola, Fla., Bidal R. Gutierrez of Iola, Paula D. Dickerson and husband, Joe, of Bronson, and Sherlyn Tedder and Wally Kerns of Iola.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola. The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation, AML Foundation or Integrity Hospice of Fort Scott.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
