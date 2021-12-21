Marc Anthony Sonka, 47, LaHarpe, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home.
Marc was born on Aug. 29, 1974, to Debra (Stokes) and James Sonka in Iola.
In 1993, Marc married Melissa Klauman and they had one child, Austin. They later divorced. In 2000 he married Wendy Hutchinson and they had one child, Geoffrey. This marriage later ended in divorce.
He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Debra Cooper; two sons, Austin and Geoffrey Sonka.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Iola. Inurnment will take place in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Memorials may be made to Kappa Alpha Gas Cards (for cancer patients) or to the Marc Sonka Memorial Fund. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
