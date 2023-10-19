Marcella Trostle

Marcella Anne Trostle, 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Iola.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1935, to William and Edna (Bonner) Houston in Le Roy.
In 1953, Marcella was married to Robert Varvel. They later divorced. She married Dee Trostle in 1993. He preceded her in death.
Marcella is survived by her children, Roberta Johnson of Iola, Nina (Kenneth) Grant of Le Roy and Dewayne (Kaye) Varvel of Owensboro, Ky.; stepsons, Kerry (Jerilee) Trostle of Le Roy and Calvin (Beth) Trostle of Lubbock, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will follow at 10 o’clock.
Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice and may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement