Mardetta Butts

Mardetta Katherine Butts, 70, Piqua, Kansas, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born March 8, 1954, in Iola, Kansas, to Lewis E. Heckman and Janice M. (Kress) Heckman.
She and George R. Butts were united in marriage on July 29, 1972, in Piqua.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Heckman, and sister, Coletta McNeil.
Mardetta is survived by her husband, George, and nieces, Kathy West, Cindy Butts, Cheryl Folsom and Rebecca Abalos.
No services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
