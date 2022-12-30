Margaret Jackman

Margaret Ann Jackman, 70, of Elsmore, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. Margaret was born March 27, 1952, in Iola, to Willie Smith and Betty (Shepherd) Smith.
Margaret and Danny Jackman were married Dec. 26, 1970, in Uniontown.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Danny; son, Jay (Sara) Jackman, Savonburg; sisters, Cheryl (Jerry) Wallis and Nancy (Lloyd) Houk, Moran; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Savonburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
