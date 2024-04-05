Margaret Robb

Margaret Jane Robb, age 85, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Glen Carr House Memory Care in Derby, Kansas.
Margaret was born on Feb. 28, 1939, to Philip Butler and Marjorie (Gilliland) Butler. At two years old, she was adopted by Lewis “Snipe” Thornton. She lived her whole life in Iola. In 1955, she married John P. Robb.
Margaret is preceded in death by her biological and adoptive parents, and her husband, John.
She is survived by children Melinda Smoot, Steve (Becky) Robb, Tim (Susan) Robb and Joseph Robb.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service with the service to follow.
Memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).
