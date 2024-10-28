 | Mon, Oct 28, 2024
Margaret White

Jan. 16, 1933 - Oct. 26, 2024

Margaret Jane White, age 91, of Humboldt, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her residence. She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Harrison, Ark., to Jesse Lee Smiley and Mary Jane (Dixon) Smiley.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter, and six brothers.

Margaret is survived by three children, Mark (Janell) White, Merle (Carolyn) White, and Mary (Steve) Deal.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the First Baptist Church, Humboldt. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita.

Memorials are suggested to the Humboldt First Baptist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.

