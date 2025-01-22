Marilyn Payne

Marilyn Elaine (Marple) Payne, age 85, of Iola, passed away at Heritage Health Care in Chanute, Kansas, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Marilyn was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Moran, Kansas to Roy and Violet (Armantrout) Marple. She attended school in Iola and graduated with the class of 1957.
In 1961, Marilyn married Homer D. Payne. They had two sons, and raised them at the family home in Iola. Marilyn worked at Peter Pan Ice Cream, then worked for Sears Roebuck for almost 10 years. Afterwards, she worked at Walmart for over 15 years before retiring in 2010. After her retirement, Marilyn and Homer enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson.
Marilyn loved cheering on the KC Chiefs and the Royals, and the KU Jayhawks basketball teams. She also liked watching any NBA game. Marilyn enjoyed having a Diet Coke with her friends at McDonald’s. Most nights, she would call her best friend, Mary Ellen Dix, to discuss what had happened that day.
She greatly enjoyed receiving calls from her brother, Larry, and sister, Carol. Marilyn looked forward to watching The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal each day.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; parents, Roy and Violet; and siblings, Jim Marple, Patricia Robb, Loren Marple, and an infant sibling.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Payne and Craig (Patricia) Payne; siblings, Bud Marple, Larry Marple, Carol Krull, David Marple, and Jake Marple; grandchildren, Kayla, Taylor, Ryan, Audrey, and Carlie; and great-grandchildren, Ellery, Bodhi, Wilder, Olivia, Ellie, Riley, and Sadie.
A funeral service for Marilyn is planned for Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
A visitation will be held just prior to the Jan. 27 service from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Iola or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
