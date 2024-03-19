Gloria Marilyn Ulery, age 70, of Gas, Kan., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Chanute. Marilyn was born Dec. 26, 1953, in Yates Center, Kan., to Jack Reed and Dorothy (Ralston) Reed.
Marilyn and Charles W. Ulery were married Jan. 11, 1973, in Erie, Kan. They raised two daughters, Trena and Tammy, and helped raise two grandchildren, Charles and Kaitlyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Trena Ulery; and siblings, John Reed, Bill Reed, Virgie Bland and Millie Scantlin.
She is survived by daughter Tammy Ulery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will be at a later time in the Gas Cemetery.
