Marinea Kline

Marinea R. Kline, 77, of Iola, died at 8:06 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Marinea was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, a daughter of George and Grace (Martin) Scott.
She grew up in Alabama and California and graduated from Duarde High School in California. She received her associate arts degree before moving to Kansas in 1978. She moved to Iola in 1981 and worked at Challenger-Cook in Iola as an accountant. She was owner and manager of Mid-States Communications in Iola.
Marinea enjoyed her family, quilting and painting.
Survivors are her daughter, Kristi Leavitt of Iola and her son, Tim Juarez of Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, and two sons, Michael and Jeffery Leavitt.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
In lieu of flowers, donation are suggested to A.C.A.R.F and these may be mailed to A.C.A.R.F. P.O. Box 305 U.S. 54, LaHarpe, KS 66751.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
