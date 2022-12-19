Marjorie Nyquist Marrs

Marjorie Lois Nyquist Marrs, age 98, Topeka, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Allen County Hospital. She was born on July 6, 1924, at Fort Collins, Colorado, the daughter of Matthew and Lois (Silcott) Auld.
She graduated from Fort Collins High School and attended Colorado State University as well as the University of Minnesota. She worked as a bookkeeper-receptionist for Hill Williams and Coyote, attorneys, in Fort Collins, and later in the business office of Mountain States Tel. & Tel. Company. She served nearly seven years as secretary-receptionist for First Presbyterian Church in Iola. She resided in Litchfield, Minnesota for six years, and Iola, for 30 years before moving to Topeka.
Mrs. Nyquist Marrs was a member of Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church and its Women’s Circle III. For many years, she was a church choir member and soloist and was active in Presbyterian Women’s work. Also, she was active in musical and literary organizations.
She was married to Harvey Marrs on Jan. 16, 2010, in Topeka. She previously was married to the Rev. Thomas W. Nyquist on May 10, 1953, at Fort Collins. She was first married to Vern Landis, in 1946, in Anoka, Minnesota, they were divorced. They are deceased.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Alice Elizabeth Auld Young and brother, John Wendell Auld.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jane McIntosh of Iola, and Judith Anne Kettle, Lawrence; a son, Thomas Matthew Nyquist of Topeka; nine grandchildren, Susan McIntosh Booth, Earl and Matthew McIntosh, Nathan Kettle and Anne Kettle Nichols, Elizabeth and Lydia Kettle and James and Benjamin Nichols; 13 grandchildren, Logan and Garrett Booth, Emily, Gary and Jessica McIntosh, Matthew, David, expected baby girl, Joseph and Mary McIntosh; along with three great-great grandchildren, Ava, Chloe and expecting baby boy Booth.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service date will be decided in the spring. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka
Arrangements by Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 817 Harrison, Topeka, Kansas, 66612, or the organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement