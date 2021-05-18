Mark Ingels

Mark Scott Ingels, 65, of Chanute, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Diversicare Health Center. Mark was born on Sept. 30, 1955, in Iola, the son of Nina Ruth (Breiner) and Kenneth Marion Ingels.
Mark was a graduate of Humboldt High School, class of 1974. He then went on to receive his bachelor of arts degree. Mark worked in oil fields and long-haul truck driving. Mark enjoyed life, loading up his car and just heading out to see what he could see. He also enjoyed researching Civil War sites and genealogy.
On Oct. 17, 1988, Mark married Susan Marie Muntzert in Eureka Springs, Ark. They made their home in Savonburg until they moved to Chanute in 2017. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, including cousins, nieces, nephews and his pets.
Including his wife Susan, Mark is survived by sister, Janis Stockebrand (H.H.), of Savonburg; nephews, Cleat Stockebrand and family of Savonburg; Jamie Fewins and family of Sparks, Nev.; Phil Fewins and family of Chanute; nieces, Angie Stanley and family of Chanute, Becky Golding and girls of Chanute and brother-in-law Dave Fewins of Humboldt.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brother Phillip Keith Ingels, and sister Pamela Kay Fewins.
No services are planned at this time. Mark’s family would like to thank the staff at Diversicare and Harry Hynes Hospice for their excellent care and devotion to Mark’s well-being. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice.