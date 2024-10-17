Mark Spencer

Mark R. Spencer, age 61, Welda, Kan., died from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
He was born Oct. 18, 1962, in Iola to Clifford and Patty (Walden) Spencer. He graduated from Crest High School in 1980 and from Allen County Community College in 1983.
He worked at Herff-Jones in Iola for 31 years as a graphic designer and ran a taxidermy business.
Mark was preceded in death by his father on Dec. 16, 2007.
Survivors include his mother; fiancé, Susan Stiffler; sister, Stacy West, and daughter, Jaedyn Spencer.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
