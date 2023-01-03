Martin Henrichs

Martin William Henrichs, 85, Valparaiso, Ind., died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born Sept. 24, 1937, to Martin T.J. Henrichs and Edna (Wulf) Henrichs in Humboldt. He had three brothers, Robert (deceased), Thomas of Independence and Joseph (deceased).
Martin married Lis Thomsen from Denmark in 1960. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Marlise and Starla, and ended in divorce in 1973. In 1981, he married Judy (McKean) Riggs and became the stepfather to Cheryl, Ray and Cindy.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, three stepchildren, three grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren.
He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1955, Valparaiso University in 1959 and went on to obtain a master’s degree from Indiana University. He became a social studies teacher at Calumet Jr. High School and Roosevelt High School in Indiana for 34 years.
He was active in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and served as church organist for 65 years.
Services were held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kouts, Ind., with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts. Rev. Joseph Ostafinski and Rev. Michael Henrichs officiated.
Memorial donations may be made to the organ fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, Ind.
