Marty Meadows

Nov. 22, 1948 – Sept. 14, 2022

Marty L. Meadows, 73, Iola, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Medicalodges, Iola. Marty was born Nov. 22, 1948, in Chanute. 

Marty and David R. Meadows were married Feb. 14, 1987, in Iola.

He survives, as do daughters, Theresa (Kelly) Lowe, Augusta, Jennifer (Greg) Elting, Aurora, Colo., Stormy Meadows, Sacramento, Calif., and Wendy Erbert, Iola;  11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Meadows Jr.

A visitation to honor Marty’s life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Iola. Burial will follow in Gas Cemetery. 

Memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church, Iola, and may be left with  the funeral home. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

