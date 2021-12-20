Marvin Sinclair

Marvin Ray Sinclair, 59, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home in rural Iola, after losing a brief battle with COVID-19.
Marvin was born May 25, 1962. He was the son of Fred E. Jr. and Kathleen Sinclair. He attended school in Iola and spent his life involved with trucking and heavy machinery.
He married Teresa McNeeley and they had two sons, Michael and Steven.
After their divorce, Marvin later joined with Rena Craft and her small daughter, Amber.
They had a daughter together, Ashley. He also had a daughter, Zolene Bland.
Marvin had a fantastic natural ability with anything mechanical. He was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in need and will be missed by his family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred E. Sinclair Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Sinclair of Iola; his companion, Rena Craft of the home; a son, Michael Sinclair and family of Chanute, a son, Steven Sinclair of Iola, a daughter, Ashley Hocham and family of rural Moran, a stepdaughter, Amber Goodner and family of Iola, and a daughter, Zolene Bland and family of Iola; a brother, Darrel Sinclair and family of Carbondale; a sister, Janice Buckjune of Iola, a sister, Linda Larkey and family of Liberty, Mo.; and 11 grandchildren of Chanute, Iola and rural Moran.
Cremation will be followed by a private interment in Geneva Cemetery. There will be no public memorial service at this time.
Memorials in his name may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Home or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be sent to feuerbornfuneral.com.
