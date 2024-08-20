Mary Frances White, age 96, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Iola, Kansas. She was born April 7, 1928, in Mapleton, Kansas, to Frank and Alma Regan.
She and Bob White were married on July 29, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Church in Fulton. They had two children, Robert Matthew (Matt) and Mary Kristina (Kris) and raised their family in Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Kris Rourk; and her brother, Dan Reagan.
Survivors include her son and his wife, Matt and Bobbey; her brother and his wife, Pat and Alice Reagan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest in a private burial next to her husband in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Fulton, Kansas.
Memorials can be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) in LaHarpe, and left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement