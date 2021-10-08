Mary Lou Beck, 79, Humboldt, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home. Mary Lou was born March 3, 1942, in Chanute to Lee Montgomery and Vera (Beck) Montgomery.
Mary Lou and Danny E. Brown were married Aug. 5, 1962. They later divorced. Mary Lou and Robert Beck were married July 4, 2012, in Last Chance, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Beck; her parents; son, Randall Brown; and brothers, John Montgomery and Dean Montgomery.
Mary Lou is survived by daughter, Sheila Brown, Humboldt.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at First Christian Church, 102 N. Grant Ave., Chanute, followed by a memorial service at 10:30. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry at the Chanute First Christian Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement