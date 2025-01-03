 | Fri, Jan 03, 2025
Mary McDown

Oct. 1, 1929 - Jan. 1, 2025

Obituaries

January 3, 2025 - 1:44 PM

Mary Ellen McDown passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Medicalodges of Iola. She was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Harold and Orpha Baker. She attended schools in Iola from elementary through high school. She married Wallis McDown in 1946, and they had five children.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Bob; sister, Fern; son, Dale; and daughter, Betty.

She is survived by daughters, Dianna Henry of Port Orange, Fla., and Elaine (Steve) Fontaine of Hutchinson; and son, Bret (Sherry) McDown of rural Iola.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy Episcopal Church or the Iola Senior Center, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.

