Maude Burns

Maude Ilene Burns, 90, Iola, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Heartland Meadows, Iola.
Maude was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Hepler, to William D. (Dale) Stringer and Angie J. (Jewell) (Bruce) Stringer.
Maude married Vere R. (Bob) Burns on May 28, 1949, in Hepler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Terry Wayne Burns; and great-grandson, Cecil Dobbs.
Maude is survived by daughter, Cinda (Mike) Jones, Moran; sons, Don (Jane) Burns, Iola, and Ron Burns, Dallas; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the Hepler Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Hepler Cemetery, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement