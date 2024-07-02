Max Eugene Houk, age 67, was born May 20, 1957, in Iola, to Clarence Allen “C.A” and Ruth “Elaine” (Lorance) Houk. He departed this life Sunday, June 30, 2024, to his Heavenly Father where he received his angel wings.
Max attended Marmaton Valley School, where he graduated in 1975. He joined the workforce right away and became an amazing carpenter, construction worker and machinist. He was a member of Sons of American Legion for 20 years, was a Mason with Marmaton Lodge No. 245 for 25 years, and was a member of the MKT Rod and Gun Club for 41 years.
Max had a million-dollar smile that would light up anyone’s dreary day. He never knew a stranger. Working on his farm was a great pastime of his. Loving all the animals, fishing at his pond, and mowing the lawn were some of his favorite things to do. He always had a beer, hot dog or hamburger for anyone that came to see him.
Those waiting to meet him at the Heavenly gates are his parents, C.A. and Elaine; niece, Teri (Houk) Wagner; nephew, Scott Houk; sister-in-law, Sandra Sue Houk; and his best friends, Gayle Talley and Tom Zibung.
Max leaves behind his wife Elizabeth “Beth” (Emery) Houk; his children, Jessica “Jessy” (Craig) Martin, Kevin Houk (Laury Hunsaker), Michael “Mikey” (Dana) Houk, and his Best Boy Ryker; brothers, Robert “Bob” (Janet) Houk, Roger Houk, Lloyd (Nancy) Houk, and Ernie Houk (Georgia “GG” O’shel); 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, family by heart, and his beloved in-laws Frank and Cindi Emery, whom all love him dearly.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall of Midpoint Baptist Church, 3965 US Highway 54, Moran. A private inurnment will follow at a later date. Memorials may be made out to Wings of Warriors and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
