Maxine Jackson

Maxine Louise Jackson, 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Premier Living by Warden Center in Wichita. Maxine was born on March 20, 1936, in Elsmore, the daughter of Robert N. and Alma M. (Jackson) Vincent. Maxine was a resident of Kansas except for six years in California.
After high school, Maxine married James G. Jackson in LaHarpe on June 25, 1954. Maxine and Jim were married for 67 years until his death on March 17, 2022.
Maxine was a member of the Chanute Church of the Nazarene, Friendship Club and the TWI Club. Maxine dedicated her life to taking care of her family and their home. She worked a few different jobs throughout her life, such as Hearts Cafe in Iola, California House of Almonds, in Bakersfield, Calif., National Garment, and Wal-Mart. She also worked and then retired from Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital cafeteria in Chanute. She enjoyed working for the U.S. Census and at the voting polls. During her later years, she was the bookkeeper for Jim’s drilling business, JJ Drilling.
Maxine enjoyed socializing and making lifetime friends. She had a love for all animals, but most important was her love for her church and her family.
Survivors include daughters Brenda Rhodes and husband Gary of Piedmont, Okla., Vicki Hunziker of Wichita and Jayme Minyard and husband Wayne of Wichita; a brother, Lloyd E. Vincent and wife Bonnie of Colony; six grandchildren, Jared Rhodes (Tracy) of Portland, Ore., Meghan Parker (Drew) of Bakersfield, Calif., Katie Feisal (JK) of Oklahoma City, Melissa Kosek (Nathan) of Alamogordo, N.M., Rachelle Minyard of San Diego, Calif., and Erica Minyard of Wichita; six great-grandchildren, Garrison, Tatum and Kendall Parker and Eliza, Reed and Marshall Feisal.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, in-laws, Kathryn (Percy) Deer, Lorene (Delbert) Mann, Glenn (Lucille) Jackson, Virginia (Olin) Henderson, Dorothy (Fred) Dice and Cecil (Dottie) Jackson.
Cremation has been requested with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Chanute Church of the Nazarene. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials to either WAAL (Wichita Animal Action League) or the Chanute Church of the Nazarene, both of which are tax deductible.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
Memorials may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
