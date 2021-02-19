Michael Hess

Michael Lynn Hess, 65, of Humboldt, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Born August 2, 1955, to Elmer and Evelyn (Beal) Hess, Michael joined a loving family that would eventually include seven siblings.
Michael was a graduate of Humboldt High School and received a mechanic’s degree from North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit. In 1978, Michael married Barbara Weilert, and to them three talented and loved children were born.
Michael worked at J&W Case in Iola, then went to work for Nu-Wa Industries for the next 35 years. He then went to work for the City of Humboldt at the water plant until his retirement. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and had a great commitment to his faith and church. Michael was known for his love of reading Louis L’Amour western books, and for his beautiful woodworking pieces that were given to his family or donated for fundraising projects at the church.
Michael is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Melissa Green and husband Brandon of Nashville, Tenn, Mark Hess of Manhattan, Gary Hess of Iloilo, Philippines; siblings, Eddie Hess, Bill Hess and wife Loretta, Jeanette Holstein and husband Don, Tim Hess and Janet Wood, Lorie Westhoff and husband Randy, and Ronnie Hess and wife Lisa.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Steve Hess.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 prior to the service. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Memorials have been suggested to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.