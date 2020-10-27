Michael Lynch

Michael “Mike” Brannon Lynch, age 80, of rural Yates Center, passed away early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Mike was born April 9, 1940, in Owl Creek Township in Woodson County, the son of Thomas and Lucille (Teeters) Lynch.
He graduated from Yates Center High School in 1954 and lived most of his adult life in Woodson County on a farm north of Yates Center. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and was stationed at Fort Hood until his discharge in 1963.
Mike traveled with his brother, Morris, to many events where they would show, cut and rein horses. He also loved his border collies that he would train to herd sheep and cattle. He was the neighborhood “cowboy.” In 1999, he received the Grassland Award from the Woodson County Conservation District for improving the quality of grass on his land.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Morris.
He is survived by his sisters, Jeanie (Kenny) Laymon of Neosho Falls and Joan Taylor of Oak Grove, Mo; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lynch of Fairview, Okla; two nieces and three nephews; along with cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will take place Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yates Center. Visitation for Mr. Lynch will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Campbell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Yates Center Graceland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends For Life and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS.