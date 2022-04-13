Michael Worley

Michael Henry Worley, age 61, of Iola, entered eternal life Saturday, April 9, 2022. Mike was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Emporia, to Fred D. Worley and Inez M. (Bailey) Worley.
Mike graduated in 1978 from Independence High School. Mike grew up in Independence and attended Independence Community College.
Mike loved his family, his pet dog, Lee, and his friends. He will be missed by many. Mike was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs and the KU Jayhawks.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike is survived by his sister, Charlotte Worley McCanless and husband, James, Channelview, Texas; nephew, Craig McCanless and wife, Nicole, Birmingham, Alabama; great-nieces, Taylor McCanless, Houston, Texas, Reagan McCanless, Canyon Lake, Texas; aunt, Edna Bailey, Canton, Kansas; dear friend, Nancy Wheeler, Chanute, Kansas; and numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Cremation will take place. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Elk City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement