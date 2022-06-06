Mike Casper, age 76, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.
Mike was born June 18, 1945, in Chanute, to Harold Albert and Willa Mae (Carter) Casper. He graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1963. He married Marilyn Jones. Their union was blessed with three daughters. They later divorced. On July 28, 1979, Mike married Laverne Loar in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their union was blessed with one son.
In high school, Mike worked for the Chanute Engineering Office and also ran the printing press at the Chanute Tribune. After moving to California, he was employed at Moore’s Business Forms for over 20 years. Upon returning to Kansas, he worked as a truck driver for Enron Oil. After retiring from trucking in 1989, he became the proud owner and operator of Mike’s Guns in Moran, a business he ran until 2020.
Mike was an outdoorsman. Hunting and watching his family fish were some of his favorite things in life. Mike was also known for being quite the storyteller. He was a family man and a business man that will be greatly missed. “Your money loves to be in my pocket.” — Mike Casper
Mike is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Tucker; parents, Harold and Willa Mae Casper; sister, Patricia Trent; and four-legged friend, Jakob Pot Pie “Jake.”
Mike is survived by his wife, Laverne Casper; children, Michaele Baker (Tim), Maggie Munoz, and James Michael Casper (Jennifer VanLeeuwen); brother, James Harold Casper (Juanita); grandchildren, Kevin Keller, John Covey, Michael Covey, Ryan Young, Ryus Tucker, Katelyn Tucker, Shiann Tucker, and Braxton Farnsworth; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials in honor of Mike are suggested to Shriners Children’s Hospital or ASPCA and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
