Minnie Smoot, updated

UPDATE: A celebration of life will be Aug. 1 with a private family event. Family will receive visitors from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 201 W. Madison, Iola.
Minnie M. (Gerdsen) Smoot, 101 years young, of Salina, spread her heavenly wings to her forever home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Minnie was born to Conrad and Sarah (Algeo) Gerdsen on Oct. 4, 1918, in Rooks Creek Township, Ill.
She was a dedicated housewife to dairy farmer Ira Smoot. After selling their farm they moved to Gas, Kan. They later divorced.
Minnie retired from Neosho County Memorial Hospital where she worked in housekeeping. After retirement she babysat many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She later moved to Salina. When her health declined, she relocated to Pinnacle Park Nursing Home, Salina, where she resided until her peaceful death.
Her love for family was her whole goal in life and created so many wonderful memories and a legacy of true family value. Minnie was well-known for her love of children, home-cooking, holiday candies and her famous potato doughnuts.
Minnie is survived by three daughters, Shirley Leroy, of Chanute, and Marcella Smoot and Aleta Flaherty (David), of Salina; stepchildren, Dean Smoot, of Lyndon, and Stela Higinbotham, of Moran; 30 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and 29 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sam Gerdsen (Ethel), Charles Gerdsen, Ralph Gerdsen (Frances), Bob Gerdsen (Lucy) and Fannie Ansell (Bus); son and daughter-in-law, Clyde and Donna Gerdsen; son-in-law, Gary Leroy; stepchildren, Glen, Carl, Albert , Bud Smoot, Dorothy Spillman and Marjorie Simkins; grandchildren, Mark Gerdsen, Randy Smoot and Melvin Smoot; and great-grandchildren, Marsha Smoot and Jason Smoot.
Cremation was chosen. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Salina or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.StJude.org), via Ryan Mortuary, Salina.