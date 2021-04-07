Marcella Smoot

Marcella Kay Smoot, 68, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born to Ira and Minnie (Gerdsen) Smoot on May 3, 1952, in Iola. Marcella devoted her life to raising her daughter, Robyn Smoot. Marcella worked for Walmart as a sales associate for the last 18 years.
Marcella is survived by her daughter, Robyn, of Salina; her sisters, Aleta Flaherty (David), of Beverly, and Shirley Leroy, of Chanute; her half-siblings, Dean Smoot, of Lyndon, and Stela Higginbottam, of Iola; and her granddogs, Roxy and Maggie.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; and nine half-siblings (Russel, Glen, Dorothy, Albert, Carl, Marjorie, Clyde, Richard, and Paul “Bud”).
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Ryan Mortuary in Salina.
