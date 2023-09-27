Myrtle Caudell

Myrtle Violet Caudell, age 90, of Iola, passed away Sept. 25, at Moran Manor, Moran. Myrtle was born March 9, 1933, in Yates Center, to Aaron E. Hamilton and Rebecca Myrtle (Park) Hamilton.
Myrtle attended school in Yates Center. She and Billy B. Caudell, Sr. were married Dec. 23, 1951, in Buffalo, Kansas. Myrtle was a homemaker.
Myrtle’s faith and beliefs were very important to her. She lived what she believed and believed what she lived with all her heart.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; six sisters; and two brothers.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Brenda (Bob) Collis, Kingsland, Texas; Glenda Bolt, Bentonville, Ark., Billy B. Caudell, Jr., Chanute, Vada Gillespie, League City, Texas, and Ila Caudell (Deryl Sarver), Moran; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A graveside service will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
A very special thank you to all the nurses at Moran Manor, who gave care, love, and hugs to our mother.
Memorials are suggested to Gentiva Hospice, and may be left with the funeral home
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
