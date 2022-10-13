Nadine McClain

Nadine Lee McClain, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Spring Hill. Nadine was born March 27, 1929, in Iola, to Clyde Hurlock and Goldie (Stout) Hurlock.
Nadine graduated in 1947 from Iola High School. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Iola in the 1950s. She and L.W. “Mac” McClain were married Feb. 12, 1955, in Iola. Nadine was the bookkeeper for Alco Drilling Company.
Nadine was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Sorosis Club in Iola. She was a hospital volunteer for many years. Nadine, Mac, and her family enjoyed traveling all over the United States, plus trips to China, the Holy Land, Europe, Scandinavia, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. She liked to bake cookies and pies, and make different kinds of candy for family and friends. Nadine loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Delbert Hurlock and Larry Hurlock; and her sisters, Marian Michael, JoAnn Hurlock and Frances Hurlock.
Nadine is survived by daughter, Torri (Mitch) Van Kam, Spring Hill; son, Rance (Lisa) McClain, Fort Smith, Ark.; grandchildren, Jordan McClain, Connor McClain, Patrick McClain, Chloe Van Kam and Aidan McClain; and brother, Randy (Lela) Hurlock, Gas.
A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will follow at 1.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
