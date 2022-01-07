Nancey Haen

Nancey Jane Haen, 73, formerly of Iola, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home in Newton. She was born March 28, 1948, to Sterling Maness Jr. and Vivian Maness in Wheaton, Mo. She graduated from Iola High School in 1966. She married John Haen. They later divorced.
Nancey is survived by a daughter, Monique “Nikki” Haen, of Branson, Mo.; sisters Rosalie Howell (Wayne) of Topeka, Barbara Troxel of Newton, and Sonya Maness-Turner (Charles III) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a brother Bill Maness (Erin) of Iola; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nancey was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Haen, and her parents, Sterling Jr. and Vivian Maness.
Nancey worked for a number of years for SRS and later for SEK-CAP.
Nancey was a friendly people person with a fun-loving ornery streak and a kind and tender heart. She was a woman of unshakable faith who will be dearly missed.
Petersen Funeral Home of Newton is assisting the family. No service is planned.
