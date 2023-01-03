Nancy Anderson

Nancy Claudette Anderson, age 87, of rural Colony, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Claudette was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Colony, to James Claude Fivecoat and Florence (Couch) Fivecoat. Claudette graduated in 1953 as valedictorian from Colony High School. Claudette was united in marriage to Eugene Anderson on July 26, 1953, in Garnett. Claudette and Gene were blessed with two daughters, Nancy and Leanne. Claudette was a wonderful mother to her two daughters and sewed them beautiful clothes including their prom and wedding dresses.
Claudette worked for Allen County Bank in Iola while Gene served in the military when they were first married. After her daughters became school age, she returned to work at the Bank of Kincaid and then spent over 25 years working at Iola Bank and Trust, retiring as vice president.
Claudette enjoyed traveling with Gene and her daughters all over the United States. Later, Claudette and Gene traveled to Europe and visited the base Gene was stationed during his military service. After retirement, Claudette and Gene enjoyed setting up their antique glass at shows across the United States. Claudette was a member of Colony United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Jolly Dozen Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Nancy Gampper, son-in-law Butch Trabuc and sister Bonna Lea Luedke.
Claudette is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gene, of the home; daughter Leanne Trabuc, Colony; grandson Derek (Salena) Trabuc, Iola; granddaughters Laura (Josh) Mathis, Iola, Krista (Scott) Starrett, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Nicole (Kyle) Wainwright, Wamego; great-grandsons Kaster Trabuc and Royce Mathis of Iola and Austin and Adam Wainwright, Wamego; and great-granddaughters Mariah Mathis, Iola, and Adley Wainwright, Wamego.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m, Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Colony United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Colony Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Colony United Methodist Church. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
