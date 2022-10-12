Nancy Hopkins

Nancy Ellen Hopkins, age 69, of Burlington, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Coffey County Hospital, Burlington.
She was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Millard M. Hopkins and Erma Jean (Scovill) Hopkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and sister, Louise.
Survivors include her brother, Donald; sister, Phyllis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
No service is planned. Inurnment will be in Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Kansas Special Olympics, which may be left with Feuerborn,
Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Advertisement