Nancy McMurray

May 8, 1955-Sept. 4, 2021

Nancy Jean McMurray, of Parsons died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1955 to Jack and Lorene (Phipps) Farmer in Smithville, Mo. 

On May 28, 1982, Nancy married Carl McMurray in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include brother Mike Farmer; daughter April Headley of Parsons; sons William James of Indiana, Michael James of Wichita; two step-children Nichole Stanley and Shawn McMurray of Florida and eight grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and one sister.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Countryside Funeral Home in Fredonia. 

