Naomi Clounch

Naomi Doris Marie Clounch, age 89, of Iola, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, in Iola. Naomi was born July 14, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., to George W. Johnson, Sr. and Naomi Susie Mae (Anderson) Johnson.
Naomi graduated Missouri Valley High School, Missouri Valley, Iowa, and she continued her education, receiving a dietician’s certificate. Naomi was a dietary supervisor at Countryside Estates and then later a cook supervisor for Gas and LaHarpe Elementary Schools in the Iola school district.
Naomi and Eugene E. Clounch, Jr. were married Dec. 29, 1962, in Iola.
Naomi belonged to the Clio Club and Ward Chapel AME Church, Iola. She served her church as music director, missionary president, stewardess, and was a member of the Ward Chapel Singers. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lily White Chapter No. 44. Naomi worked at the Allen County Regional Hospital as an auxiliary volunteer for several years.
Naomi enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, her Ebony Eight Red Hat Group and a local Red Hat Ladies group. She hosted many July 4 celebrations with family and friends. Naomi was a loving and caring person, who always fed everyone. If you needed a recipe, she was the person to go to for about any recipe imaginable.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; sons, Paul Albert Graham, Jr., William Rodney Graham, Thurman David Graham, Nathaniel Maurice Graham; sister, GloriaJean Estill; and grandson, Justin Maurice Graham.
Naomi is survived by daughters, Dr. Teresa L. Clounch, Hays, and Gena Clounch (Alan Scott), Iola; brother, George W. Johnson, Jr., Kansas City, Kan.; brothers-in-law, Kenneth L. Clounch, St. Louis, Mo., Charles Estill, Fort Worth, Texas, and John Wallace Jr., Iola; daughters-in-law, Rondalyn Graham, Indio, Calif., and Ida Graham, St. Louis, Mo.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Naomi will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A memorial service in Naomi’s honor will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Ward Chapel AME Church, Iola. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Allen Community College Endowment, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
