Allen celebrates benefactors

Allen Community College’s endowment association hosted their 24th annual scholarship luncheon Tuesday in the college’s gymnasium. Around 250 students gathered to celebrate the generosity of the college’s donors, who contributed more than $305,000 in endowed scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Endowment director Lauren Maisberger also noted the creation of three new scholarships. The St. Timothy Episcopal, M. Lee Brown Family, and Eugene and Naomi Clounch scholarships all begin this year.

Both Euguene “Gene” and Naomi Clounch were long-time residents of Iola. Gene died in 2017; Naomi passed away last August. The couple’s two daughters Gena Clounch, of Iola, and Dr. Teresa Clounch, Topeka, were present Tuesday.