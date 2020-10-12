Nelda Dean, 80, of Erie, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Wichita and was raised in Erie by her mother, Olive “Dorene” (McKinney) Newland and step-father, James A. “Dutch” Newland. She graduated from Erie High School in 1957.
During high school, Nelda was active in Rainbow Girls and worked as a waitress. In her adult years she lived in various places and worked in nursing homes as well as in the dietary department at the Chanute hospital. For several years she operated an ice cream shop in Erie. She was a member of Erie Federated Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
Her first marriage was to Charles R. Babcock on June 7, 1959. They later divorced. She and William L. “Bill” Dean were married Oct. 15, 1976. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2018.
Nelda is survived by two daughters, Nova Blaton of Thayer and Rhonda Wolfe (Glen) of Savonburg; along with two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, her twin Nedra Babcock, and Linda White; and a son-in-law, Terry Brown.
Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Erie Federated Church. Burial will follow in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to Erie Federated Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie is in charge of arrangements. Online messages may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com.