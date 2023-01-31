Nettie McClay

Nettie J. McClay, 89, Wichita, retired McClay Dental office manager, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Milton Lewis McClay; son, Dr. Mark Allen McClay; and parents, Virgil L. and Ethel Maude.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Mitchell (Lynn) McClay and Dr. Jon (Mary) McClay; daughter, Dr. Laurie (Tracy) McClay; grandchildren, Kelly and Paul McClay; and sister, Betty Henry.
A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 8021 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.dlwichita.com.
Advertisement