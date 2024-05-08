Norma Kettle

Norma Jean Kettle, 87, Topeka, passed away at her home Monday, May 6, 2024, surrounded by her family.
Norma was born in rural Colony, the daughter of Edward “Ted” and Pauline Wells Wilmoth. She graduated from Colony High School in 1954. Norma married Charles Kettle on Jan. 28, 1956. Her last employment was as an optical assistant with an optometrist office in Topeka.
Norma enjoyed antiquing, flower gardening, and going to the casino. She loved her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. Norma was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Norma is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Vickie Hansford (Steve), Debra Pauly (Michael), and Lisa Geraghty (Scott); grandchildren, Amanda Eberle (Pat), Derek Hansford (Belinda), Kerri Darnell and Mary Deseck; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Morrow-Brummitt (Huey); and niece, Lori Morrow-Maynard (Mike). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Pauline Wilmoth and Norman and Gladys Kettle; Auntie Helen Carter; brother-in-law, Bill Morrow; niece, Sherri Nelson; and great-nephew, William Morrow.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, in Colony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Ted Ensley Gardens, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
