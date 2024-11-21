Norman Yoho

Norman Vern Yoho of Le Roy, Kan., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his home. He was 90 years old.
He was born Jan. 26, 1934, southeast of Le Roy, the son of Alfred Edward and Oveta Leone (Meats) Yoho.
Norman was also preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Diane Yoho and Donna Yoho Jackson.
He leaves Rose, his wife of more than 58 years; children, Betty Haynes, Stanley, N.C., Susan Oler, Garnett, Kan., Michelle Lickteig (Bernie), Topeka, Ryan Yoho and companion Corrine Adcock, Le Roy (Corrine was also Norman’s caregiver), Sherri Yoho, Winfield, Kan., and Warren Yoho, Burlington, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Norma Mannschreck, Le Roy; nieces and nephews, Karen and Clinton Deal and Debbie and Jay Applegate of Le Roy; his beloved cats, Buddy and Molly; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow in Crandall Cemetery west of Le Roy.
The family will meet with friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-In-Hand Hospice and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Advertisement
Advertisement