Olive Carpenter

May 2, 1925 — Aug. 2, 2023

Obituaries

August 4, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Olive Lorie Carpenter, 98, of Iola, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heartland Meadows, Iola. 

Olive was born May 2, 1925, in rural Anderson County, to Ira Francis and Pearl (Scott) Francis. 

Olive married John W. Carpenter on April 10, 1952, in Eureka Springs, Ark. He died on Dec. 15, 1982.

Olive is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Danny) Boese, Garnett; her son, Steven (Donna) Carpenter, Iola; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.

Memorials are suggested to Paralyzed Veterans of America. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com

