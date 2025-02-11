 | Tue, Feb 11, 2025
Pam Taylor

Aug. 3, 1956 - Feb. 9, 2025

Obituaries

February 11, 2025 - 5:17 PM

Pamela Kay Taylor, 68, Iola, Kansas, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Iola, to Robert and Beulah “Darlene” (Tindle) Wilson.

She married Joe Garrison and they had three daughters. They divorced. She married Robert Taylor in 2007.

Survivors include daughters, Shamarie Garrison (Teresa LaCrone), LaHarpe, Alishe Wilson, Iola, and Amanda Burk (David), Osage City, and son, Winston Taylor (Jamie), Wichita; sisters, Anita Michael, Kansas City, Diana Brown, Iola, Judy Stover, Iola, and Glenda Armour, Chanute.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

