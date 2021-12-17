Pamela Baker

Pamela Jean (Goodner) Baker, age 75, was born June 9, 1946, at Allen County Hospital in Gas, the daughter of Howard and Ernestine (Barnes) Goodner. She left this world on Dec. 10, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Pamela was united in marriage to Gary Lee Baker on June 29, 1963, in Butler, Mo. To this union three daughters were born, Tammy, Wendy and Debbie who joined half siblings Linda, Charles, Anna Marie and Edward. Pamela and Gary resided in southeastern Kansas for their entire marriage, mostly in the Iola and Yates Center area, but also in Coffeyville and Caney before Gary retired, moving back to Iola.
Although Pamela did work outside of the home for a few years at the sewing factory in Yates Center, her family would qualify her professions as the Best Mother and Grandmother EVER. She devoted her life to giving unconditional love to not only her immediate, but extended family as well.
Pamela is survived by her husband Gary, daughters Wendy (Jim) Corpening of Topeka, Deborah (William) Weston of Iola, Linda (Kenneth) Farrell of Fort Worth, Texas, Anna Reece of Ottawa, and Edward (Rose) Baker of Osawatomie; Grandchildren Daniel (Mary) Matthew Iola, Darcy (Jon) Siebert Iola, Levi (Kristen) Baker, Iola, Wendy Dawn George (Brad Moore) of Iola, Kenneth Jr. and Stephen (Renee) Farrell, Fort Worth, Texas, Devan Baker of Lawrence, Misty (Sean) Barber of Hamilton, Mo., Sherry (Matt) Irmer of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Stacy (John) Messmer of Ottawa, and Allen Baker of Osawatomie; Great-grandchildren include Drake and Scout Mathew, Nathan and Eli Siebert, Sunnie Baker, Cassandra Moore: Zach, Mathew, Thaddeus and Daniel Beckmon: Brianna, Lucy, Lucas and Abby Barber, Sadie Wells and Jordon Garrett, Allison (Chris) McGhee and daughter Everly, and Clayton Baker: Mathew, Adrian and Joseph Sutton.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert, Harold and Raymond Goodner, sister Chris Kilby, daughter Tammy Smith, son Charles Baker, Grandsons Ridge Read and Randy Baker, and great-granddaughter Lacy Mathew.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Harvest Baptist Church, 2001 N. State St, Iola, KS 66749.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
