Homer Leonard “Pancho” Adams, 68, Colony, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Pancho was born March 19, 1953, in Garnett. He was the eighth of nine children born to Homer LeRoy and Helen Mildred (Fagg) Adams.
Pancho was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.
Pancho is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley; children Brenna Hammond and Chad of Colony and Mitchell Adams and Alisha of Colony; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild expected in July.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Iola Ward in Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 this evening at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
