Pat Lonergan, 81, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his Gardner home. He was born Lee Patrick Lonergan on May 3, 1943, in Leavenworth, Kan., the son of Michael Roth and Jean Olive (Aaron) Lonergan of Leavenworth.
He was a 1961 graduate of Immaculata High School in Leavenworth and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education from Rockhurst College, Kansas City, Mo. He then earned a Master’s of Arts degree in education from Emporia State University. He was married to Lucinda Carlson Mills in 2006, the second marriage for both.
The anchor of his family, Pat was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, husband, son and brother. He attended hundreds of sporting events, school musicals, dance recitals and family outings, always providing entertainment even when he was just a spectator.
Pat dedicated his life to impacting future generations as both a teacher and a coach. He mentored, taught, and coached countless students and made a lifelong impact on each and every one of them. He committed himself year-round, and never hesitated to give up evenings and weekends for their benefit. His patience with his students was beyond admirable. His students and athletes always knew they could count on him for anything and everything.
He taught U.S History, driver’s education and weightlifting. He coached football, track and girls’ basketball. His dedication to coaching and vast knowledge of the various sports he worked with did not go unnoticed, even by opposing coaches, as there were multiple instances that other coaches would seek out his advice.
He spent time teaching and coaching at Jarbolo High School, Immaculata High School and St. Joe-Shawnee High School, before moving his family to Iola, Kan., in 1978. During his 17 years at the helm of the Iola High School football program, he led the Mustangs to 78 wins, which ranks as the highest win total in Iola history.
He led the Mustangs to earn district, bi-district and regional Championships in Class 4A in 1982, and guided IHS to a No. 1 ranking in Class 4A in the State of Kansas in 1983. He also led his teams to Southeast Kansas League titles in 1985, 1986, and 1988.
As an assistant coach for track and field, he produced several league, regional, and state qualifiers, as well as multiple state champions. Also, during his time on the IHS girls basketball coaching staff, he helped lead the team to a 4A state Championship in 2006.
For his work as a coach, he was inducted into the IHS Don Bain Hall of Fame in 2022. Additionally, he was active in the Iola Community Theater and attended Catholic churches in Iola and Leavenworth.
Survivors include his brother, Michael Roth Lonergan (Marianne) New Braunfels, Texas; his sister, Martha Lonergan Allen (H. James), Lansing; his wife, Lucinda Kay Lonergan, Gardner; two sons, Michael John Lonergan (Cara), Leawood, and Ryan Patrick Lonergan (Katie), Edgerton; two daughters, Katherine Jean “Katy” Lonergan, South Bend, Ind., and Mary Colleen “Molly” Lonergan (Susan), Prairie Village; three stepsons, Jere Lee Mills (Tia), Olathe, Jeffery Robert Mills (Erin), Olathe, and Justin “Tubby” Dean Mills (Rachael), Olathe; one stepdaughter, Jena Kaylee Marie Russell (Les), Fort Scott; 14 grandchildren, Emily Kate Lonergan, Anthony John Lonergan and Joseph Michael Lonergan, Leawood; Hannah Grace Lonergan, Quinn Elise Lonergan, Cora Lee Lonergan and Brooks Elias Lonergan, Edgerton; Jerah Elizabeth Mills, Joshua David Mills, Olathe; Leah Ann Mills, Lydia Kate Mills, Lucas Alan Mills, Olathe, and Maxwell Keith Russell, Madilyn Kaylee Sue Russell Fort Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Roth Lonergan and Jean Olive Lonergan; his granddaughter; Avery Elizabeth Lonergan; and his step daughter-in-law, Julia Elizabeth Mills.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at 35747 W. 218th St., Edgerton. A visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m., will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leavenworth. Memorials may be made to Iola High School Athletics.
Advertisement
Advertisement