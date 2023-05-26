Pat McGhee

Patricia Irene McGhee, 87, of Garnett, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.
She was born Feb. 3, 1936 in Virgil.
Pat was preceded in death by Don, her husband of 61 years, as well as her two children, Greg and Ricky.
She is survived by six siblings and several other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Burial will follow in Logue Cemetery in Le Roy.
Memorial contributions may be made to WINGS (supporting those affected by cancer) and be left in care of funeral home at P.O. Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
