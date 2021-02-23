Pat Stillwell

Kenneth Patrick Stillwell, 67, of Wichita, went to meet his Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Pat was born in Iola, on April 3, 1953. He grew up in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1971.
During his career he was employed by the Burlington Nuclear Power Plant, then the City of Wichita in the concrete inspection department. He retired from there in 2016.
Pat enjoyed working on his hot rods and taking trips on his motorcycle. He was a gentleman and always had something witty to say while enjoying time with his friends and family.
Pat is survived by his life partner, Pam Plank; his son, Scott Stillwell; grandchildren, Raegan and McKenzie; mother, Glennis Stillwell, Albany, Ore.; sisters, Terri, Yvonne and Scottie; brothers, Mike, Joel and Dave Funston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Stillwell. Pat will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, with family present from 6-7 pm. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Both events hosted by Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS.