Patty Spencer, age 68, of Westphalia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Patricia Lou Hiestand was born on Feb. 2, 1952, at Anderson County Hospital in Garnett. Patty was the third of four children born to Charles Jasper Hiestand and Georgia Mabel (Adams) Hiestand. She grew up on her parents’ farm about eight miles southwest of Welda, along with her two brothers, Charles Jay Hiestand and Marvin Duane Hiestand, and one sister, Mary Jo Hiestand. Patty attended Welda Methodist Church until she was married and moved to rural Westphalia. She attended Welda Elementary School and one year at Welda High School. After Welda High closed she attended Westphalia High School and at the age of 15 met the one and only love of her life, Raymond. Patty and Raymond began dating when they were barely 16 years old and were inseparable from then on. On June 17, 1969, she married Raymond Byrl Spencer at Cherry Mound Church, Westphalia. To this union, four children were born: Michael Ray, Alyson Dawn, Amy Beth and Jason Byrl.
Patty became a full-time farmwife and mother, dedicating herself to her husband, family and farm. Along with her husband and brother-in-law, Benjamin Floyd Spencer, they worked the farm and dozer business until Raymond and Patty retired in 2015. Patty enjoyed and loved her family. She loved her husband’s family as well as her own and was always willing to put others before herself. Patty’s smile and outgoing personality touched everyone she came in contact with. She loved all kinds of sports and enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids as often as she could until her health no longer allowed. Even when she was unable to attend in person, she was still interested in their activities. She loved everything Kansas State; she bled purple. She was also an avid Royals and Chiefs fan. Patty very much enjoyed her yard and flowers, spending any free time she could working on it. She had a very green thumb, and always wanted anything she did to look nice. She loved doing genealogy work and put together quite an extensive family history, visiting many locations across the United States. Patty was a member of the Cherry Mound EHU until the unit eventually closed. Family gatherings will not be the same without Patty’s hospitality and wonderful cooking.
Patty is survived by her husband Raymond; her four children, Michael and Dana Spencer of Colony, Alyson and SGM Antonio Gonzalez of DeSoto, Amy and Cody Burkdoll of Princeton, and Jason and Brenda Spencer of Garnett; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin and Sydney Spencer, Nicholas Spencer, Madeline Spencer, Spencer Rahn, Owen Rahn, Luke Burkdoll, Connor Burkdoll, Lily Burkdoll, Hunter Spencer, Tanner Spencer, Braxton Spencer and Jase Spencer; step-grandchildren, Candaesa Van Horn, J.D. Van Horn; one great-granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Spencer. She is also survived by her brother and sister, Marvin and Trisha Hiestand of Topeka, and Mary Jo and Dennis Gillaspie of Tecumseh; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and double cousins.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Georgia Hiestand; her husband’s parents, Byrl and Dorothy Spencer; her brother, CJ Hiestand; and one grandson, Brit Henry Burkdoll.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Mont Ida Church of the Brethren, Mont Ida. Burial will follow in Cherry Mound Cemetery, Westphalia. Patty’s family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mont Ida Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.